Apple may soon launch M3-equipped iMac

The iPhone maker is expected to announce its new M3 chip at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year

Apple considered adding Face ID to 24-inch iMac: Report
Representative Image

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch a new iMac as early as the second half of this year, which is expected to come with a powerful M3 chip made with a 3nm process.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iMac will feature the same 24-inch display size as the previous model, reports The Verge.

Gurman said that the new iMac will not likely go into mass production for at least three months, but it might still start shipping in the latter half of this year in the same colour choices as its predecessor, including blue, silver, pink, and orange.

Moreover, he said that the new computer is at “an advanced stage of development” and that the tech giant is currently “conducting production tests of the machine.”

He further revealed that the production method for attaching the iMac’s stand to the display is “different,” and that some internal iMac components might be “relocated and redesigned.”

The iPhone maker is expected to announce its new M3 chip at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year, where it might also unveil its highly-anticipated mixed-reality (MR) headset, the report said.

