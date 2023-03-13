Apple may soon upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features

Published: 13th March 2023
AirPods Pro 2 may come with built-in sensor for fitness tracking
San Francisco: Apple will reportedly upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features in the next year or two.

For years, the tech giant has been considering integrating health-related features into its AirPods, reports The Verge.

Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this is finally happening.

Gurman believes that the iPhone maker could “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two” and that they might even “come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort”.

In 2020, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate.

And later in 2021, another report mentioned that the company was exploring new health-focused features for its AirPods.

Meanwhile, in January this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant will start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

