Apple releases iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3 with bug fixes

San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the third major updates to the iOS as well as iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021.

The new update addresses a Safari security vulnerability, likely the fingerprinting bug that allowed websites to track your browsing history, reports Apple Insider.

The iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices.

Users can update their iPhone to iOS 15.3 and iPads to iPadOS 15.3 by heading to >Settings > >General > >Software Update. The build number of the release is 19D50.

In addition, Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.2, the second major update to the macOS Monterey update that launched in October.

macOS Monterey 12.2 comes over a month after the release of the 12.1 update, which brought SharePlay support.

The macOS Monterey 12.2 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.