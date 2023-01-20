Apple, Samsung making OLED screens for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

San Francisco: Apple and Samsung Display have reportedly started working together on OLED panel development for the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, which are expected to be released next year or later.

The upcoming iPad Pro with an OLED screen is likely to release as soon as next year and might be available in 11.1-inch and 13-inch variants, reports SamMobile.

The first MacBook, most likely MacBook Air, with an OLED screen, is expected to be launched this year and might have a 13-inch display.

However, the MacBook Pro with an OLED screen is likely to be released in 2026 and is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, similar to the current-generation high-end laptops.

Existing MacBook Pro uses a Mini-LED display, which offers higher all-screen brightness than OLED panels, but also suffers from blooming in dark screens, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Samsung was prioritising the development of special two-stack tandem OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology is likely to offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.