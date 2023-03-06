Apple supplier Foxconn committed to set up plant in Telangana, CEO to CM

Hyderabad: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, who was in Hyderabad last week, has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant is committed to setting up the plant in the state.

“As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationalising the Kongara Kalan Park as early as possible,” Liu wrote in his letter.

The state government has reportedly offered 200 acres of land to Foxconn to set up the plant at Kongara Kalan, about 35 km from Hyderabad.

Liu also invited KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, to visit Taiwan as his personal guest.

The copy of the letter dated March 6 was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

This comes amid reports that Foxconn has denied entering into any binding, definitive agreements for new India investment during its chairman’s recent trip.

“To all the naysayers: Stuff prevails,” tweeted Telangana’s director of electronics Sujai Karampuri, who posted the letter by Young Liu to the chief minister.

The Foxconn chairman thanked KCR for the hospitality extended to him and his team during their visit to Hyderabad.

“I also wish to thank you for your warm birthday wishes and a personalized card. I was indeed inspired by your vision and the efforts towards transformation and development of Telangana. I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in future,” he said.

Liu had visited Hyderabad on March 2. He called on KCR and during the meeting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

The Telangana government had announced that Foxconn will set up a manufacturing facility with employment generation potential for over one lakh people.

The historic deal has potential to generate employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years, the CMO had said.

“Foxconn’s unit will help in generating large scale employment to youth and will help in attracting more such industries to the State,” KCR had said.

He said that Telangana considers Taiwan as a natural partner and that the state is glad to be a part of Foxconn’s growth story.

KCR assured Liu that the state government will provide all kinds of support to Foxconn for its operations in the state.

The CMO had quoted Foxconn chairman as saying that his organization has studied extensively about the state of Telangana. He praised the friendly industrial development ecosystem created in the state.

Liu expressed happiness over the progress achieved by the state in the industrial sector, especially in IT and related electronics sectors, in just eight years.

The chairman said that he is optimistic about the investments of his company in Telangana.