Apple to introduce iPad Pro models with OLED displays for 1st time

New Delhi: Apple is expected to introduce iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 12.9-inch sizes with OLED displays for the first time, a report showed on Monday.

The tech giant is set to launch new iPads on Tuesday.

According to Counterpoint Research, the shift to OLED is expected to drive significant growth in the OLED tablet market in 2024, with Apple’s panels leading in quality and features.

Despite the lower price of the 11.1-inch model, the 12.9-inch model has higher volumes.

“This is because the 11.1-inch model faces light leakage challenges in its panels, leading to lower yields for Samsung Display (SDC),” said the report.

According to Ross Young, President at DSCC, a Counterpoint Research company, LG Display (LGD) is the exclusive supplier for the 12.9-inch model and also contributes some volumes for the 11.1-inch model.

A third generation Apple Pencil which will support new squeeze gestures and may include enhanced haptic feedback.

A new Magic Keyboard which will make it look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame

A 12.9-inch LCD iPad Air will be the largest iPad Air to date. It will be edge-lit with LEDs, said the report.