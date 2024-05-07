Apple working on own AI chips for data centres: Report

Apple

New Delhi: As the race for artificial intelligence (AI) chips intensifies, Apple has joined the bandwagon and is now reportedly working on its own chips for data centres.

The aim of the iPhone maker is to run AI software in data centre servers to give the company an edge, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The ‘Project ACDC’ (Apple Chips in Data Centre) will first use the indigenous chips in the company’s own servers, the report mentioned.

The tech giant is likely to unveil new AI products at its flagship Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI are working on developing custom server hardware to power AI models.

According to the company’s CEO Tim Cook, Apple is making “significant investments” in generative AI.

Apple is likely to soon share “very exciting things” with customers.

Cook said last week that “We have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple’s silicon and with our industry-leading neural engines”.

Apple is also reportedly integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini into its upcoming iPhones.

‘We believe that we have advantages that set us apart there. And we’ll be talking more about it as we go through the weeks ahead,” according to Cook.

