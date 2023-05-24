Apple’s iMessage service up after partial outage

According to Downdetector, users were having issues sending and receiving messages.

24th May 2023
New Delhi: Apple’s iMessage service, which was down, is back online after a partial outage that affected several users globally.

The company’s support page states that iMessage is fully operational again after experiencing some issues on Tuesday.

Previously, the page said, “Users may have been unable to send or download attachments in iMessage”.

The outage occurred between 9:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., and some users were affected.

However, the cause behind this partial outage is unknown.

According to the company’s support page, some users also experienced issues with Apple’s Photos app and iWork for iCloud. These issues also appear to have been resolved.

Last week, Apple App Store suffered a brief outage that hit thousands of users globally.

Along with the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store, and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which were later resolved.

Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store, and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple’s system status page said that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.

