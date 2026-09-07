Apple’s India hiring points to deeper AI, engineering ambitions

The report from GlobalData said Apple's recruitment activity indicates its focus on India for advanced engineering and operational technology capabilities.

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New Delhi: US tech giant Apple is deepening its technology footprint in India, with recent hiring focused on artificial intelligence (AI), data platforms, software engineering, cloud infrastructure, automation, Apple Ads, Siri language capabilities, and manufacturing intelligence, a report said on Monday, September 7.

The report from GlobalData said Apple’s recruitment activity indicates its focus on India for advanced engineering and operational technology capabilities.

“Apple’s hiring pattern suggests that India is playing a larger role in supporting Apple’s global engineering ecosystem, while also helping the company strengthen market-specific capabilities,” said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

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“The roles suggest that India is becoming more central to Apple’s global technology ecosystem, from software platforms and AI-led innovation to manufacturing intelligence and localized user experiences,” Sriprada said.

The Cupertino-based technology company posted India-based roles during July and August 2026, in which AI and data-platform hiring stood out as a key area of focus.

Apple posted “Software Site Reliability Engineer – AI & Data Platforms” roles in India, focused on developing and operating large-scale data platforms that support analytics, reporting, and AI/ML applications.

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The company also sought a “Senior Software Engineering Manager – Manufacturing Intelligence, Agentic Systems & Physical AI,” a role covering intelligent manufacturing systems, AI-powered applications, agentic workflows, robotics, machine learning, and factory-edge systems.

Apple signals strengthening of software, platform engineering capabilities

Apple’s recruitment also points to a broader strengthening of software and platform engineering capabilities. Multiple roles involving Senior Software Engineers were posted, indicating a focus on scalable backend systems, distributed architecture, ad delivery infrastructure, and customer technology platforms.

The company has also posted roles in cloud, data, and automation capabilities in India. Roles including Data Engineers and Infrastructure Automation Engineer were posted, highlighting Apple’s emphasis on cloud-native platforms, database reliability, data pipelines, infrastructure automation, CI/CD, observability, and developer productivity.

Beyond engineering, Apple is also strengthening operational and market support functions in India as it posted roles such as Supply Demand Management Planner, PR Manager, People Business Partner and Executive Assistant.

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