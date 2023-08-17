Apple’s iPhone 15 production in India – Here’s a challenge

Hyderabad: Apple manufacturer Foxconn is fully prepared to commence local production of the iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu, India.

Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the gap between launch and availability and increase its exports from India to other nations.

Historically, all iPhone production used to take place in China. However, Apple has started shifting its production to India with the aim of diversifying from China.

Last year as well, Apple began assembling the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India in September, marking the first time in years that a new iPhone was assembled within weeks of its global launch in the country. The assembly in India began within weeks of the same process in China.

Now, Apple aims to start shipping the iPhone 15 from India and China simultaneously.

Challenges for iPhone 15 production in India

According to media reports, one of the challenges in assembling the iPhone 15 in India is the supply of components.

In the case of China, since the network of suppliers and sub-contractors is based in Shenzhen and its vicinity, it is easier for Apple to procure everything as logistics are simpler. However, in the case of India, almost all components need to be imported.

Apple’s Presence in India

Apple, with the highest average selling price (ASP) of USD 929, experienced a massive 61 percent year-on-year growth in India during the April-June period, according to the IDC.

India now ranks among Apple’s top 5 markets globally, as the iPhone maker continues to lead the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above).

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Apple’s market share is projected to exceed 50 percent in FY24.