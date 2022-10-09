Apple’s own 5G modem not to arrive in new iPhones till 2025

San Francisco: Apple is likely to build its own 5G modem for new iPhones but reports suggest that chip-maker Qualcomm is still going to provide its modem for upcoming iPhones at least till 2025.

A note to investors by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu has said that Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will be used in the 2024 iPhones.

Meanwhile, all four iPhone 15 models next year are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X70 modem.

The 5G modem will be made by TSMC using a 4nm process to introduce power efficiencies, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone 15 using X70 modem could provide download speeds of up to 10Gbps, improved coverage, better signal quality and up to 60 per cent improved power efficiency.

However, the prospect of an iPhone using an Apple-designed modem has potentially been pushed back to 2025, the report suggested.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that iPhone 15 could continue to use Qualcomm modems.

According to Kuo, due to the high demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, the tech giant may decide to further differentiate its next iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Kuo had also suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life.