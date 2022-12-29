Applicants upset with the performance of Telangana Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Upset with the performance and lack of prompt action in settling cases, the victims of the Telangana State Waqf Board have decided to form a union. The petitioners have decided to struggle by forming a group amidst complaints of non-uniformity of applications which is commonly practiced at the Waqf Board.

Be it a demand for eviction of encroachment, transfer of a tenant, or a request for protection of property, people are not satisfied with the performance of the Waqf Board due to a lack of prompt settlements.

In addition to this, they have also decided to approach the court with those whose applications are pending for a period of more than 3 years will be included in the association.

The victims allege that there is no delivery mechanism or charter available for employees, due to which the opportunists are busy harassing the petitioners. The problems have arisen in the Waqf Board after the formation of Telangana followed by the new waqf board. No positive change has been seen during the last 8 months.

Despite the presence of its president, many files are pending. The employees say that due to the unavailability of an executive officer, problems have started to arise.

A member of the board, on the condition of anonymity, said that as long as the job charter is not prepared and approved channelised by the officials and employees of the Waqf Board, the condition will remain the same.