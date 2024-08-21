Application deadline for admissions to 3 Telangana universities extended

Hyderabad: The deadline for receiving applications for admissions into various undergraduate programs at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), PV Narasimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University (PVNRTSVU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) has been extended till August 29, upon the request from students and parents.

PJTSAU registrar Dr P Raghurami Reddy has informed that students who have pursued intermediate in BiPC stream, have been applying for various programs under these universities between July 12 to August 17.

Those students who have not yet applied for the programs can still apply online on the websites of these universities.