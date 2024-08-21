Application deadline for admissions to 3 Telangana universities extended

Applicants from BiPC stream who haven't applied between July 12 and August 17, can now apply

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st August 2024 9:29 pm IST
Application deadline for admissions to 3 Telangana universities extended
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The deadline for receiving applications for admissions into various undergraduate programs at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), PV Narasimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University (PVNRTSVU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) has been extended till August 29, upon the request from students and parents.

Also Read
Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Museum is looking for curator to join its team

PJTSAU registrar Dr P Raghurami Reddy has informed that students who have pursued intermediate in BiPC stream, have been applying for various programs under these universities between July 12 to August 17.

Those students who have not yet applied for the programs can still apply online on the websites of these universities.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st August 2024 9:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button