Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Museum is looking for curator to join its team

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Museum at Purani Haveli, Hyderabad is looking for a passionate and skilled ‘Curator’ to join its team and help preserve the rich heritage of the Nizams.

Prospective candidates who have a love for history and culture are being given a chance to lead the curation and conservation of the priceless collections at the historic museum.

Interested candidates can apply for the position on the museum’s website.

Nizam’s Museum, also known as H.E.H. Nizam’s Museum, is situated in Purani Haveli, Hyderabad. It was established to showcase the gifts and memorabilia received by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, during his silver jubilee celebrations in 1937.

The museum was officially opened to the public on February 18, 2000, by the Nizam Trust.

The museum houses an impressive collection of over 800 artifacts, each with its own unique story. Among the most notable exhibits is the magnificent golden throne that was used during the silver jubilee celebrations.

Visitors are also drawn to the exquisite gold tiffin box, which is intricately inlaid with diamonds. Another highlight is the remarkable 176-foot-long wardrobe made of Burma teak, said to be the largest of its kind in the world.

This wardrobe showcases the elaborate costumes worn by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, who famously wore them just once before gifting them away.

Additionally, the museum features a collection of vintage cars, including a 1930 Rolls-Royce, Packard, and Jaguar Mark V, which further illustrate the lavish lifestyle of the Nizams.

Other artefacts include silver ittardans (perfume containers), miniature replicas of significant buildings in Hyderabad, and various decorative arts that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.