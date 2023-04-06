Applications invited for 11 posts in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to 11 posts of entry-level district judges under direct recruitment.

The chief secretary to the government notified that the scale of pay of Rs 144,840-194,660, as per the recommendation of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission has been set for the new recruitments.

Applicants can avail detailed examination schedule on the High Court’s website and can start applying online from April 12 till May 1.

The tentative date for the exam has been scheduled for June 24 and 25 as of now.

The HC has notified two posts under the Scheduled Castes category, 3 posts for open completion, 1 post for open competition (EWS) and five posts under the socially backward class categories.

Further details for Hall Tickets (induplicate), are available on the website of the HC.

The filled-in application should be sent by speed post or courier or in person to the office of the Chief Secretary, the government of Telangana, General Administration, 9th Floor, Burugula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad – 500 063 on or before 5 pm on May 1.