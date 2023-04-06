Telangana: TREI-RB announces 9231 vacancies in residential institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) announced nine notifications for a staggering 9231 vacancies in different residential educational institutions in the state on Wednesday.

Of the total, 4020 posts for Trained Graduate Teachers, 2008 for Junior Lecturers/Physical Directors/ Librarians in junior colleges, 1276 for Post Graduate Teachers, 868 for Lecturers/Physical Directors/ Librarians in degree colleges and 434 for Librarian in schools were notified.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the Board’s website.

Executive Officer (Convenor), TREI-RB, Dr Mallaiah Battu said that One Time Registration (OTR) will be available from April 12.

On April 17, a detailed notification for vacancies of Lecturer/ Physical Director/Librarian in Degree Colleges and Junior Lecturer, Physical Director & Librarian in Junior Colleges will be made available.

Likewise, detailed notification for vacancies of Post Graduate Teacher, Librarian and Physical Director in Schools, Art Teacher, Craft Teacher and Music Teacher, and Trained Graduate Teacher will be hosted on their website on April 24 and 28.