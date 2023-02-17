Telangana govt to increase mess charges of residential schools, colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the mess charges of hostel students studying in government residential schools and colleges will be increased soon.

Harish Rao inaugurated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Boys Residential School at K.C. Nagar in Siddipet. Speaking on the occasion, He said that in order to provide quality food along with higher education to the students, the government has decided to increase the mess charges.

After the creation of a separate state, the number of residential schools of all types has reached 1004. In united Andhra Pradesh, their number was only 298. There are 5.50 lakh students studying in these 1004 schools.

In united Andhra Pradesh, the budget of residential schools was Rs 370 crore which has increased to Rs 3,800 crore. The Government of BRS is providing corporate-style education and other facilities to the students of these Residential Schools. All facilities of education, lodging, book, uniform etc. are being provided free of cost. Students of residential schools and colleges are being provided special training to participate in competitive examinations.