Applications invited for admissions into BUMS, BHMS, BAMS courses

Hyderabad: KNR University of Health science started online registration for NEET 2021 candidates for Telangana Ayush courses for Unani (BUMS), homeopathy (BHMS), Ayurvedic (BAMS) admissions.

The last date of applying for admissions is February 6.

Those registered candidates who were declared eligible can give the web option for admissions

The Nizam College Charminar is the Centre for BUMS admission while other courses shall be done through the Ayush registration.

Those interested to apply must visit tsbahnu.tsche.in

Web option for MBBS is in progress while a separate schedule will be released for BDS.

Interested candidates can meet M A Hamid Hamid, Siasat daily office, Mehboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Abids Abids from 4 to 7 p.m.