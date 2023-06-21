Applications invited for free Civil Services coaching in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle and Career Council Centre have announced the opportunity for minority students in Telangana to receive free coaching for civil services. Director B Shafiullah has released a notification outlining the application process. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will select 100 minority students for the civil services exam in 2024 and provide them with comprehensive coaching free of cost. The coaching program will prioritize inclusivity by reserving 33.33 percent of the seats for female candidates and 5 percent for differently abled individuals.

The online application process is set to commence on June 26 and will remain open until July 13. Candidates will undergo a screening test, scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 noon on July 23, to determine their eligibility for the coaching program. First-time participants in the coaching program are required to submit a certificate demonstrating their guardian’s annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Candidates belonging to the Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Parsi communities, holding either a general or professional degree, are eligible to apply for the coaching program. Online applications can be submitted through the website (click here). Screening tests will be conducted at Telangana minority residential schools, ensuring convenient access for the applicants. Detailed information regarding the notification can be accessed on the aforementioned website.

The initiative to provide free civil services coaching to minority students aims to create equal opportunities and empower individuals from underrepresented communities to pursue a career in the civil services sector. By offering comprehensive support and guidance, the Telangana Minorities Study Circle and Career Council Centre strive to enhance the representation of minority candidates in civil services examinations.

For further details and to access the application portal, interested candidates may visit the official website. Let this initiative mark a significant stride towards fostering a more inclusive and representative civil services sector in Telangana.