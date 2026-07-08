Applications invited for ISRO ISTRAC recruitment 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for multiple posts at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru.

The recruitment includes vacancies for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Cook-A.

Selection process

Candidates will be called for a Written Test/Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify will be invited for a Skill Test.

For most posts, the Skill Test is qualifying in nature, and the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Written Test/CBT among candidates who clear the Skill Test.

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Exam pattern

For Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Library Assistant posts, the Written Test/CBT will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 1.5 hours with +1 mark for each correct answer and -0.33 mark for every wrong answer.

Technician-B and Draughtsman-B candidates will also appear for an 80-question CBT with the same marking scheme.

For the Cook-A post, the Written Test/CBT will have 60 multiple-choice questions in 1.5 hours with +1 and -0.33 marking.

Written test and skill test

ISTRAC may conduct the Written Test/CBT either online or offline. The examination will be held in Bengaluru and other cities across India.

The Skill Test for shortlisted candidates will be conducted only in Bengaluru. Candidates can choose to take the Written Test/CBT in English or Hindi.

Applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Physical applications will not be considered.

The last date for submitting online applications is July 20. For more details, read official notification (click here).