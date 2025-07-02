Applications invited for jobs at Telangana social welfare Jr colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) is inviting applications for 23 positions including lecturers to teach various subjects spanning computer science, electronics and communication, business, marketing and insurance, tourism and hospitality management, pharma technology among other subjects.

The honorarium for teaching the subjects is Rs 400 per hour, depending on the experience. The junior lecturers who will be recruited will be required to perform their duties as residential teachers.

The applicants will have to attend a demo and interview with their application at 9 am on July 5, 2025, at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School- cum- Junior College in Saroornagar, Hyderabad.

For more details, one can visit https://tgswreis.gov.in.

If any issues, one may contact the helpline number 040-23391598, or TSWREIS public relations officer Amruth Rao at 7386488646 or 7799828777.