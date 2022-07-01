Applications invited for Telangana overseas scholarship scheme for minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana government has invited applications from minority students for overseas scholarship scheme. Students who want to pursue master’s or doctoral studies abroad are eligible for the scholarship.

As per the notification issued by the government, students who are planning to pursue education in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France or South Korea can apply for the scheme.

Eligibility for Telangana overseas scholarship scheme

Only one child per family is eligible for the Telangana overseas scholarship scheme. Apart from it, students must satisfy the following eligibility criteria for the scholarship:

The family income should be less than five lakhs per annum. Must have scored at least 60 per cent marks in graduate. Eligible score in GRE/GMAT and English proficiency test.

Every shortlisted candidate will get a scholarship grant of up to 20 lakhs, a one-way economic ticket and visa charges.

The last date for the registration of applications is July 31, 2022 (click here to apply).

Telangana overseas scholarship scheme

The scheme was introduced in 2015, keeping in view that students from the Minority community are often handicapped because of their extreme backwardness and poverty and inability to access the benefit of pursuing education abroad to better their lives.

Earlier, the eligible countries were USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. The list was later expanded.