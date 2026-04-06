Applications open for 3D printing internship program at Osmania University

The last date to apply for the program is Monday, April 6.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:51 pm IST
Osmania University
Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced a 4-week summer internship programme for those interested in 3D printing and its applications to various engineering fields, starting from May 11.

The programme is a joint initiative by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM), a specialised 3D printing facility established at the university.

The facility is inviting both undergraduate and postgraduate engineering and technology students for its four-week internship programme.

Subhan Bakery

The internship will be conducted in hybrid mode with a mix of both online and in-person learning. It is open for all students currently studying for a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any technical field, like mechanical engineering, computer science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Civil Engineering, Architecture, biomedical engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

The last date to apply for the program is Monday, April 6. For further details regarding fees and the programme’s content, visit the website www.uceou.edu or write an email to cpddamsummerinternship2026@gmail.com.

Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Professor Kumar Molugaram said that this internship will help students upgrade their skills in progressive fields of Engineering, such as Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing, by utilising facilities available at the CPDDAM.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

He assured that the university would back these programs, as they help students prepare for the workforce by teaching them essential new skills.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button