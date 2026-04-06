Applications open for 3D printing internship program at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced a 4-week summer internship programme for those interested in 3D printing and its applications to various engineering fields, starting from May 11.

The programme is a joint initiative by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM), a specialised 3D printing facility established at the university.

The facility is inviting both undergraduate and postgraduate engineering and technology students for its four-week internship programme.

The internship will be conducted in hybrid mode with a mix of both online and in-person learning. It is open for all students currently studying for a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any technical field, like mechanical engineering, computer science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Civil Engineering, Architecture, biomedical engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

The last date to apply for the program is Monday, April 6. For further details regarding fees and the programme’s content, visit the website www.uceou.edu or write an email to cpddamsummerinternship2026@gmail.com.

Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Professor Kumar Molugaram said that this internship will help students upgrade their skills in progressive fields of Engineering, such as Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing, by utilising facilities available at the CPDDAM.

He assured that the university would back these programs, as they help students prepare for the workforce by teaching them essential new skills.