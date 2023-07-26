Appoint TSCC president by Sep 6: Telangana HC to state govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave a deadline to the Telangana government and asked for the appointment of the head of the TS Consumer Commission (TSCC) by September 6.

A division bench of the Telangana HC, comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice T Vinod Kumar addressed the issue and recorded the statement made by Harender Prasad, the government pleader attached to the office of advocate general.

Also Read Telangana HC sets aside Kothagudem MLA’s election

Harender assured the court of appointing the TSCC president before the next date of hearing.

Emphasising the significance of the TSCC, the bench highlighted its crucial role in promptly and efficiently addressing consumer complaints.

The TSCC serves as a vital platform for safeguarding consumers’ rights against faulty goods, deficient services, and unfair trade practices.

Its streamlined resolution process ensures a simplified and expedited resolution of consumer disputes.