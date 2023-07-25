Telangana HC sets aside Kothagudem MLA’s election

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and declared Jalagam Venkat Rao as elected to the Assembly from Kothagudem constituency from December 12, 2018.

A single-judge bench of the High Court pronounced the order on an election petition filed by Venkat Rao, challenging the election of Venkateshwar Rao.

Justice Radha Rani also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Venkateshwar Rao.

The petitioner alleged that Venkateshwar Rao had not given complete property details of himself and his wife in the Form 26 to the election commission.

Interestingly, both the leaders are from ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2018 elections, Venkat Rao contested from Kothagudem Assembly constituency on the ticket of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He lost to his nearest rival Venkateshwar Rao of the Congress party by 4,139 votes.

In January 2019, Venkat Rao had filed the petition challenging Venkateshwar Rao.

Venkat Rao raised various issues, including the failure to file a proper mandatory affidavit under section 125A of Representation of People’s Act. He alleged that Venkateshwar Rao submitted false information with respect to immovable assets, assets of family members and failed to disclose pending criminal cases.

However, Venkateshwar Rao had joined the TRS (now BRS) in March 2019.

Last year, Venkateshwar Rao had denied reports that he was planning to resign as MLA in view of the court case. He had alleged that Venkat Rao was creating confusion among the people.