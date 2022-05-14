Appointment for junior lineman posts in TSPDC as per 2019 notification: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Friday allowed Telangana State Power Distribution Company (TSPDC) to continue appointments on junior lineman posts as per the 2019 notification.

The court set aside the ruling of the High Court’s single judge regarding appointment as per the 2006 notification. The single judge had ordered the inclusion of the 2006 candidates under the latest notification. The candidates had appealed for the appointment to be made in accordance with 2006 notification instead of 2019.

TSPDC had appealed against this ruling of the single judge. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavli heard the case.

G Vidya Sagar, a senior counsel, presented arguments on behalf of TSPDC. He informed the Court that the government made appointments of 7114 candidates in accordance with the 2006 notification. The appointed candidates were allotted to four different electricity companies. A total of 2443 candidates were allotted to TSPDC.

Some of the candidates had approached the Supreme Court which rejected their appeal. After hearing arguments, the division bench of the High Court set aside the ruling of the single judge and allowed the appointment to be made in accordance with the 2019 notification.