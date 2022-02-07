Appointment of new JNU VC triggers outrage on Twitter; check reactions

Controversial tweets by Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the new vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, surfaced on social media after the Ministry of Education (MoE) appointed her to the top post on Monday.

She has now deleted the Twitter account after her past tweets triggered a huge outrage on the platform.

Pandit who is currently a Political Science professor at the Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra, has time and again spewed hate against Muslims on Twitter, calling the religious minority, ‘Jihadis’.

The 59-year-old, who is also an alumna of JNU, has even criticised the protesting farmers.

Santishree Pandit also called for a ban on the funding towards the universities of Jamia Millia Islamia and St Stephens as the students protested against the unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Pandit’s tweets also reflect a soft spot for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassinator Nathuram Godse.

Her previous tweets that have surfaced point towards her Islamophobia and hate towards religious minorities especially Muslims, which has led to outrage over her appointment on the platform.

Here are the reactions:

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of JNU. pic.twitter.com/tkxv9wAG4Z — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 7, 2022

The new JNU Vice Chancellor is the whole package pic.twitter.com/taChgjhvNS — Amritkaalvin Klein (@bigdeekenergyy) February 7, 2022

Here's what she has to say about Shaheen Bagh Women Protestors..

(Also 4th screenshot is based on fake news.) pic.twitter.com/lmE802l3PB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 7, 2022

Please welcome the new vice chancellor of JNU, Santishree Pandit. She is exactly what the current separatist infestation needs at university🔥😁 pic.twitter.com/rD2O2ZoAgb — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) February 7, 2022

This is not a random troll on twitter dot com. This is the new Vice Chancellor of JNU. pic.twitter.com/rn73m1DJoc — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 7, 2022

As soon as Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was appointed JNU VC, the WA groups have been abuzz with her notable opinions… pic.twitter.com/fWUjSVzoRN — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) February 7, 2022

Introducing the new VC of JNU — clearly a role model of scholarship for its students and faculty. pic.twitter.com/cTpvfte85P — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 7, 2022

Meet Ms.Pandit! New VC of JNU.



JNU was built on ideology of Nehru & it is one of the best university in India. Is it the reason NM trying his best to erase the legacy?@ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/0G1orniAQ6 — Anu Mittal (@anushakunmittal) February 7, 2022

JNU is truly blessed….a VC with a rich vocabulary and lovely articulation skills. https://t.co/UxV33BZQpR — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) February 7, 2022

Of course JNU VC has to be a Godse worshiper. It is the basic qualification for the post now. https://t.co/JORXpiHGjc — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) February 7, 2022

Let’s not talk about her as ‘the first woman VC of JNU’.



This is her language. Her takes on other women.



Aage aur ladai hai. pic.twitter.com/LdNotGjT4h — Chetan Rana (@ChetanRana96) February 7, 2022

Who is Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

Pandit began her teaching career at Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held administrative positions in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and the Visitor’s nominee to central universities.

In her career, she has guided 29 PhDs.

“President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice-Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years,” a senior MoE official said.

M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five-year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the UGC.

“It gives me pleasure to inform you that Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit from Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor of JNU. She is the first female Vice-Chancellor of JNU. My hearty congratulations to her. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role,” Kumar said in a statement.