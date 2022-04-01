Appointments on minority Institutions posts soon: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Mohammed Imtiaz Isak took charge as the Chairman of Minority Finance Corporation on Thursday in a ceremony held in Haj House attended by state ministers, people’s representatives, and TRS leaders.

Speaking on the occasion the state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali hoped that the chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will make appointments on other minority posts soon.

KCR has appointed an active party leader as chairman of MFC to ensure effective implementation of the minority welfare schemes. “The TRS government is minority friendly and serious in solving their issues,” he said.

The ex-chairman of the Telangana Wakf board Mohammed Salim said that KCR is a real secular leader who played an important role in promoting “Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb” in the state.

The prominent leaders who attended the ceremony were Mahmood Ali, animal husbandry minister Shrinivas Yadav, minister for excise and tourism V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Gopinath, Anjaiah Yadav, Dr C Lakshama Reddy, the ex-chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem and other Muslim leaders of TRS.