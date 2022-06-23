Approval for setting up board to fill up Professors’ posts in universities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to set up a recruitment board to fill up professors’ posts in all the universities across the State.

The Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy attended a meeting held in Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday to brief Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about the vacancies in universities.

The CM ordered for setting up the recruitment board for the appointment of professors while the non teaching staff shall be appointed through Telangana Public Service Commission.

The state’s Finance Ministry had given approval in 2017 for the appointment of 1062 professors, assistant and associate professors in Telangana Universities. But there were some hurdles regarding the reservation rule in the wake of Allahabad High Court judgment.

According to an estimate, there are 2020 posts vacant in the universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

After Bihar and Orissa Telangana shall become the third state of the country to set up a separate recruitment board for the appointment of Professors. The Vice Chancellors and Professors shall be the Chairman and members of this board.