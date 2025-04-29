April 28–May 4 movie guide: What’s new on OTT & big screen

Hyderabad: April is ending, and with the summer heat rising, many of us prefer staying indoors. If you’re feeling bored at home, don’t worry—this week brings a bunch of exciting new movies and shows in theatres and on OTT. From action and thrillers to comedy and drama, there’s something for everyone!

1. Raid 2 (May 1 – Theatres)

Ajay Devgn returns as fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, this time going after a new criminal mastermind played by Riteish Deshmukh. Expect intense drama and gripping action.

2. Thunderbolts (May 1 – Theatres)

Marvel’s antiheroes are teaming up! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour join forces in this high-stakes action thriller that brings a dark twist to the MCU.

3. The Bhootnii (May 1 – Theatres)

This horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy brings laughs and chills. Set in a haunted college, the story takes wild turns when a ghost is out for revenge.

4. HIT: The Third Case (May 1 – Theatres)

Telugu star Nani plays a tough cop solving a serial killer case in Kashmir. A gritty addition to the popular HIT franchise.

5. Retro (May 1 – Theatres)

Suriya and Pooja Hegde star in this emotional romantic drama about love, loss, and second chances.

Streaming Picks for Your Watchlist

Prefer staying in with snacks and a screen? Here are the top OTT releases you’ll want to stream this week:

1. Costao (Zee5, May 1)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads this biopic about a daring customs officer who takes on Goa’s drug mafia in the 90s.

2. Another Simple Favor (Prime Video, May 1)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return with mystery, murder, and mayhem at a luxurious wedding in Capri.

3. Bromance (SonyLIV, May 1)

A feel-good Malayalam comedy about brotherhood, adventure, and unexpected discoveries.

4. Kull: The Legacy Of The Raisingghs (JioHotstar, May 2)

A royal family crumbles under greed and betrayal as siblings battle for the throne in this gripping drama.

5. Black, White & Gray: Love Kills (SonyLIV, May 2)

Love turns deadly in this dark crime series filled with twists and forbidden secrets.

6. Unseen: Season 2 (Netflix, May 2)

She’s on the run, pregnant, and hunted—this thrilling drama keeps the suspense alive.

Whether you’re into crime thrillers, romantic comedies, or epic action flicks, there’s something exciting for everyone this week. So grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch (or hit the theatres), and let the binge begin!