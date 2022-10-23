AP’s revenue collapsing, youth’s future in oblivion, alleges TDP

Amaravathi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu attacked the ruling state government accusing them of pushing the youth’s future into complete oblivion.

In a video released here on Sunday, Ramakrishnudu felt that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has huge debts and absolutely no development or welfare schemes.

“As per the reports submitted by international organisations, poverty in the state is going up every day. Societal imbalance is on a rise. The chief minister is utilising the funds raised through debts for his personal use and development is taking a back seat,” the TDP leader said.

Ramakrishnudu said that the state’s revenue is collapsing, adding that no steps are being taken to retain it. “This government has no right to remain in power even for a day,” he said.

Ramakrishnudu also accused the Central Government of not doing enough in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh. “Except for issuing warnings to the state proper action has not been initiated yet by the Centre,” he added.