APSRTC bus accident in Prakasam injures 15, six critically

"The bus suddenly went off the road, leaving 15 passengers injured, of whom six sustained serious injuries," the official told PTI.

Maddalakatta: An APSRTC bus met with an accident in Prakasam district on Friday, leaving 15 passengers injured, including six critically, a police official said.

The bus had started from Nuzividu in Eluru district with 24 passengers and was heading towards Srisailam when it allegedly took a sharp left turn and went off the road for about 15 metres, police said.

Police suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the turn.

A case has been registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, they said.

