AR Rahman attends Grammys with son AR Ameen

The two posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th April 2022 11:21 am IST
The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys
AR Rahman with son AR Ameen (Instagram)

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the Grammys 2022.

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ tweeted a selfie where he and his son can be seen sitting at the ceremony.

The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt.

MS Education Academy

Several of his fans commented under the pictures saying that the Oscar winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project.

The much-awaited Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artistes like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. performing at the event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made an appearance at the ceremony through a pre-recorded video in which he urged the viewers to support his nation in their fight against the Russian invasion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button