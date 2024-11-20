AR Rahman slammed for his divorce tweet: ‘Bro what is that hashtag?’

Chennai: Music legend AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, leaving fans heartbroken. The couple, who married in 1995 through an arranged match, have three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their split shocked many, as their relationship was seen as a strong and loving partnership.

Rahman shared the news on social media with an emotional post. He said,

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup”

What surprised everyone was the hashtag he added: #arrsairabreakup.

The hashtag led to mixed reactions online. Many found it strange for such a serious announcement.

Hashtag ( #arrsairaabreakup ) for a divorce post 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Esha Srivastav🇮🇳🚩 (@EshaSanju15) November 19, 2024

Why hashtag? — Capt Rajasekaran (@Rajsadasivam74) November 20, 2024

Now your followers are expected to trend this hashtag? 🤔 — Blazzing Bud ✨ (@NishthurStree) November 19, 2024

Dude wants privacy, yet, he starts a hastag for the break up. #arrsairaabreakup



Irony died a thousand times. https://t.co/xFTjvxqRxu — Ondippulee | ஒண்டிப்புலி (@Ondippulee) November 19, 2024

Don't know who's handling Rahman's account, but the last thing to do when asking for privacy is to not create a page3-ish hashtag. I mean wtf were they even thinking.#communication#PRblunders#arrsairaabreakup pic.twitter.com/hjJFDeBRHE — Chandra Kiran 🗻2️⃣1️⃣ (@ck_chandrakiran) November 19, 2024

2024 will go down history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/psfVrZ690k — S☕oirse (@SaoirseAF) November 20, 2024

ChatGPT and Hashtag ? admin 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kars  (@Kars0211) November 19, 2024

A Hashtag???? Really? Do consider removing it. — Anita R Ratnam (@aratnam) November 20, 2024

Saira’s lawyer also issued a statement, explaining that emotional strain had created a gap between the couple, making it hard for them to stay together. The family requested privacy during this tough time, with Rahman’s son Ameen also sharing a similar message.