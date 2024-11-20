AR Rahman, wife Saira Banu parted ways as latter issues statement over divorce

Mumbai: The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are headed to splitsville.

After 29 years of staying together, the couple is reportedly parting ways. Rahman’s wife, Saira has cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple’s decision to separate.

The statement reads, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”, it added.

Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

Rahman’s son AR Ameen,who is also a singer, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and requested everyone to respect their privacy.

He wrote, “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding”.