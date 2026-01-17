Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman has sparked wide discussion after making a candid comment about his reduced presence in Hindi film music. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Oscar-winning composer revealed that Bollywood work offers have slowed down for him in recent years.

Explaining the reason, Rahman said that decisions are now often made by people “who are not creative,” and added that it “might have been a communal thing also”.

He explained that information about projects often reaches him through what he called “Chinese whispers.” According to AR Rahman, some films initially approach him, but later music companies choose other composers. Taking it in a calm manner, the singer said the situation has given him more time to relax and spend with his family.

The statement quickly drew reactions from across the entertainment industry. Playback singer Shaan firmly dismissed any communal bias in music. Speaking to IANS, Shaan said that even he is getting less work these days, but sees it as a personal phase rather than discrimination. “How much work we get is not in our hands,” he said, adding that AR Rahman’s fan following continues to grow and proves his lasting popularity.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also rejected Rahman’s suggestion. He said he has “never felt” any communal discrimination in the film industry and stressed that Rahman remains one of the most respected names in Indian music.

Writer and columnist Shobhaa De called Rahman’s remark “dangerous,” warning that such statements could create misunderstandings about an industry known for its diversity and inclusiveness.

Music composer Leslie Lewis shared a balanced view, saying that artists should focus on creativity first rather than getting caught in debates about work opportunities and power shifts in the industry.

While opinions remain divided, one truth stands clear AR Rahman’s music continues to touch hearts across generations. He is currently working on his upcoming big budget film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the leads.