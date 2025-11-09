AR Rahman’s Hyderabad concert: Ram Charan’s surprise entry stuns fans

Hyderabad: After a long gap, music maestro A.R. Rahman returned to perform in Hyderabad, and the excitement was beyond imagination. The grand event at Ramoji Film City saw thousands of fans filling the stadium, eagerly waiting to experience Rahman’s musical magic live. The atmosphere was electric, the crowd sang along to every tune, and the night turned into a celebration of music and cinema.

A Surprise Appearance That Stole the Show

Just when fans thought the concert couldn’t get any better, the evening took a surprising turn. Superstar Ram Charan and actress Janhvi Kapoor made a special appearance on stage, leaving the audience screaming in joy. Their surprise entry lit up the stage as Rahman welcomed them with a warm smile. Videos of the trio on stage went viral within minutes, flooding social media with excitement and admiration.

Team #Peddi lit up @arrahman's concert in Hyderabad last night 🤩🤩#ChikiriChikiri was performed live and the response from the crowd was massive 💥💥



▶️ https://t.co/EBfCtMRqSr#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.



Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna… pic.twitter.com/rlH0U6DVF8 — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) November 9, 2025

Ram Charan’s Dream Come True

Speaking on stage, Ram Charan shared his happiness about working with the Oscar-winning composer. “It has been my childhood dream to collaborate with A.R. Rahman sir, and I’m so happy it’s happening with Peddi,” he said, earning thunderous applause from the crowd. Janhvi Kapoor too expressed her joy, saying she felt lucky to be part of such a special project and promised that fans would experience something unique through the film.

‘Chikiri’ Song Sets Records

The team also celebrated the massive success of Peddi’s first single, “Chikiri.” The song, composed by Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan, has become a viral sensation. Within 24 hours of release, it crossed 46 million views across all languages. Fans are loving Ram Charan’s catchy hook step, Janhvi’s charm, and Rahman’s magical composition.

Peddi: A Grand Rural Sports Drama

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The much-awaited film is set to release worldwide on March 27, 2026.

Rahman’s Return to Telugu Cinema

With Peddi, A.R. Rahman makes a powerful comeback to Telugu films after his previous works Komaram Puli (2010) and Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016). Fans are thrilled to see the legend bringing his magic back to Tollywood, promising that Peddi’s music will be nothing short of extraordinary.