AR Rahman’s son flaunts Rs 3.26 crore watch at Ed Sheeran’s concert

Chennai: Ed Sheeran performed in Chennai, giving fans a night to remember. The biggest surprise was when music legend AR Rahman joined him on stage. Together, they sang a special remix of Shape of You and Urvasi.

AR Ameen’s Expensive Watch Price

Apart from the amazing music, another thing caught everyone’s attention. AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, was spotted wearing a very expensive watch. The Instagram page The Indian Horology identified it as the Richard Mille RM 65-01 Split Second Chronograph Titanium.

According to Chrono24, This luxury watch market value is around Rs. 3.26 crore. This watch took five years to design and is inspired by motorsport. It has a 60-hour power reserve and is made from high-quality titanium and sapphire.

Ameen’s Stylish Outfit

AR Ameen matched his fancy watch with a stylish outfit. He wore a black velvet Dior shacket with the brand’s logo, a collared neckline, and full sleeves. He paired it with solid black trousers, making him look classy and elegant.

Celebrities Who Love Richard Mille Watches

Richard Mille watches are popular among many celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nayanthara, and Anant Ambani have been seen wearing them. Even Ed Sheeran is a fan and wore one to the 2015 Grammy Awards.