Arab citizens reject Indian official’s insult to Prophet Muhammad  

Many Arab citizens circulated the hashtag #Except_Messenger_God_Ya_Modi rejecting derogatory and blasphemous remarks against the founder of Islam Prophet Mohammed by a spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid calls for a boycott of India.
On June 1, Delhi Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal wrote in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, asking why the Prophet Muhammad married Aisha when she was not yet 20-year-old.
This tweet aroused the anger of Muslims around the world, considering that what the Indian politician is doing crossed the red lines, especially as India is witnessing an unprecedented wave of hatred and pressure toward Muslims there.
Many Twitter users expressed their anger denounced the escalation of hatred against Islam and Muslims in India and call for boycotting Indian products.
The Grand Mufti of Oman, Ahmed Al-Khalili, on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, “The rude and obscene rudeness of the official spokesman for the ruling extremist party in India against the Messenger of Islam, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and his pure wife, the mother of the believers Aisha, may God be pleased with her, is war. It is obligatory for every Muslim in the east and west of the earth, and this is a matter that calls for all Muslims to rise up as one nation.”
Saudi writer Ali Al-Omari tweeted, “All the enemies of the Prophet, peace be upon him, went to the dustbin of history, and the biography of Muhammad, the religion of Muhammad, and the Qur’an of Muhammad remained, and with the recognition of the sages of the West and the East, Muhammad was and still is one of the best historical figures.”
From Palestine, the preacher Jihad Helles wrote, commenting on the Indian official’s tweet: “The spokesman for the ruling party in India insults the Messenger of God, peace be upon him, and insults his honor, in several vile tweets! By God, if 2 billion Muslims were angry, their Messenger, peace be upon him, would have the anger of one man, a dog would not dare to attack The Messenger of God, nor against the religion of God, but it is humiliation and humiliation! Oh God, victory for your Prophet, and cut off the tongue of every slanderer!
On May 27, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai during a show on a private channel on Friday made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.
Thirty-six people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday over alleged insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson.
In the past months, several Indian cities and states have witnessed widespread and systematic campaigns of persecution against the Muslim minority, accompanied by violence from extremist Hindutva militias.
The decision to ban headscarves in schools and educational institutions and the demolition of Muslim property, in addition to the prominent cases of violence against them, which received global condemnation.
Far-right Hindus have been calling for violence online for years, but it has recently spread to the streets.
Muslims make up about 13 per cent of India’s population of 1.35 billion.