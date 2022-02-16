Arab coalition kills dozens of Houthis by launching strikes on Yemen

Sanaa: The Arab coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, announced that it launched twelve strikes on Houthi positions in north-western Hajjah Governorate during the past 24 hours. It said that as a result, eight military vehicles were destroyed, and dozens of Houthis were killed, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition said dozens of members of the Houthi militia were killed and wounded, as a result of focused raids by the fighters of the coalition to support legitimacy in Hajjah Governorate.

#عاجل

التحالف : (12) عملية استهداف ضد المليشيا في حجة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) February 15, 2022

The coalition fighters continue their airstrikes on Houthi militia sites and fortifications on many battlefronts in several governorates, inflicting heavy losses on them in equipment and lives.

Houthi fighting leaves 10 killed in Yemen

At least 10 soldiers were killed on Tuesday in heavy fighting between pro-government Yemeni troops and Houthi militants in the southern province of Dhalea.

The Houthi attack was aborted by the government forces following hours of ferocious fighting near the Qatabah district in northern Dhalea.

Yemen army regain new areas south of Marib from Houthis

The Yemeni army on Tuesday said that it has regained new areas south of Marib Governorate in central Yemen, after violent clashes with the Iranian-backed Houthis during the past 24 hours.

“Units of the army and the Popular Resistance forces launched a ground offensive attack and managed to [take] the positions of Yameen Al Raddah and Al Faliha where the Iran-backed Houthi militia was stationed,” the Yemeni army’s media centre said.

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system

Houthi attack in Marib comes a day after the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen announced the destruction of a communications system used to operate front communications stations to control drones.

#عاجل

التحالف: دمرنا منظومة اتصالات تُستخدم لتشغيل محطات اتصالات أمامية للتحكم بالمسيّرات. #واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) February 13, 2022

Battle will be resolved soon

Earlier on Monday, February 14, the Yemeni Army Chief of Staff Saghir bin Aziz said the armed forces, with the support of the Saudi-led coalition, would “soon resolve the battle against the Houthi militia”.

On Thursday, February 10, the authorities destroyed the drone fired at the international airport in the southern city of Abha, but shrapnel caused some injuries, SPA reported.

At least twelve people have been injured including an Indian resident by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

#عاجل

قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف: الدفاعات السعودية أحبطت عملاً عدائياً ودمرت طائرة مسيّرة (مفخخة) أطلقت باتجاه مطار أبها الدولي.https://t.co/y9ToyUDMBu#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/jhEaBvxqaB — واس العام (@SPAregions) February 10, 2022

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Since March 2015, the Arab coalition has been carrying out military operations in support of government forces in Yemen, to confront the Iranian-backed Houthis, who control several governorates, including the capital, Sanaa.

Several regions in Saudi Arabia are constantly being attacked by ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, which are launched from Yemen towards their airports and oil facilities.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February 2021, a major offensive toward Marib in an attempt to seize control of the province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Currently, as many as 3 million people live in the city of Marib, including about a million who fled the Houthi advance in other areas of Yemen.