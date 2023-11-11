Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza kicks off in Riyadh; calls for ceasefire

The extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit kicked off in Riyadh on Saturday, November 11, to discuss the “dangerous developments” taking place in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

The summit coincides with the 36th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, resulting in thousands of martyrs and wounded, primarily women and children, since October 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

During his opening speech at the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said, “We affirm our condemnation and categorical rejection of the barbaric war to which our brothers in Palestine are subjected,” stressing that his country is making efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, and rejects the continuation of the aggression and forced displacement of the population.

He continued that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza highlights the failure of the UN Security Council.

He urged for an immediate cessation of military operations in the Gaza Strip, provision of humanitarian corridors, and release of detainees and hostages.

Commissioner-General of UNRWA

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini urges support for the Gaza ceasefire and aid delivery without conditions, highlighting the need for funding for UNRWA projects reshaping over two million Gazans.

Secretary-General of the Arab League

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, prioritizes a complete ceasefire in Gaza, stating that forced displacement is an international crime and a violation of humanitarian law.

Secretary General of the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, emphasized commitment to the Palestinian cause, Holy Jerusalem, and Palestinian demands, rejecting displacement.

Palestinian President asks for solution to conflict

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has urged for international protection and a solution that aligns with international legitimacy and the Arab initiative.

He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive political solution for Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, based on international protection and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Abbas rejects attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, stating that they are facing a historic moment and everyone must take responsibility for establishing peace.

The Palestinian President called on the US administration to put an end to Israel’s aggression, the occupation, violation, and desecration of our holy sites.

King of Jordan

Jordanian King Abdullah II has stated that the people of Gaza are facing a brutal war that must be stopped immediately to avoid a major conflict.

President of Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for reaching a formula to resolve the conflict based on the two-state solution.

Sisi stressed that “the people of Gaza are suffering from inhumane practices,” stressing that the war cannot be justified by self-defense.

Emir of Qatar

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said in his speech, “The international community has failed to take action that would stop the massacres and put an end to this aggressive war.”

He questioned the international community’s continued treatment of Israel as a state above international law and the unprecedented bombing of hospitals in Gaza, highlighting the dangers of treating Israel as above international law.

The Emir of Qatar urged for the permanent opening of safe humanitarian crossings for aid delivery, emphasizing Qatar’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people’s cause.

🎥 | Emir of #Qatar:



Iranian President

Iranian President Raisi criticized Israel’s siege on Gaza, stating it has become the world’s largest prison in two decades, violating international rights rules.

He praised Saudi Arabia for holding an important meeting today, stating it was a historic day in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Raisi criticized Israel for its corruption and innocent deaths, emphasizing the responsibility of Islamic countries to arm the Palestinian people.

🎥 | President of #Iran Ebrahim Raisi:



President of Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for Israel to be held accountable for its crimes against humanity, urging investigative committees in the Gaza Strip.

Turkey President

Turkish President Erdogan criticized Israel for retaliating against the October 7 events, claiming it is a revenge effort against innocent people, children, and women, blaming Israel and settlers.

Erdogan emphasizes a final ceasefire, calls for continuous humanitarian aid, calls for Israel’s accountability for crimes against humanity, and demands the disclosure of its nuclear weapons.

Crown Prince of Kuwait

Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said, “We affirm that the first step to bringing peace to the region is a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.”

He also called on the international community to do its part and protect the Palestinian people.

President of Djibouti

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelle urges an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, lifting the unjust siege, providing civilian protection, and ensuring urgent humanitarian aid delivery.