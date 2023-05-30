Arab League calls to end Israeli violations against Palestinian children

Arab League has called on the international community to intervene to end the crimes of the Israeli violations against Palestinian children, Wafa News Agency reported.

These are the words delivered by the Assistant Secretary-General of the University, Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh, during a regional conference on Sunday on the prevention of grave crimes against children in armed conflicts, which was co-hosted by Qatar.

Abu Ghazaleh said the international community must take serious action and stop Israeli violations against Palestinian children, protect them and guarantee their safety.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed the importance of ending the violations that children are exposed to during the armed conflict resulting from the humanitarian crises in the Arab world.

أكدت @arableague_gs ووزارة @MSDF_Qatar خلال إفتتاح أعمال المؤتمر الاقليمي برعاية الوزيرة @MANAlMisned حول منع الانتهاكات الجسيمة ضد الاطفال في النزاعات المسلحة على أهمية حماية الاطفال وضمان مستقبل أفضل لهم. pic.twitter.com/JZb8Rrl1bx — Haifa abu ghazaleh (@DrAbuGhazaleh) May 28, 2023

She added, “The international community must hold those responsible for these violations accountable and ensure that they are prosecuted for their crimes.”

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development in the Palestinian Authority, Assem Khamis, said that the number of children imprisoned in the occupation prisons is currently 170 children who have been subjected to forms of abuse and torture.

Khamis added, in his speech to the conference, that the number of children arrested from 2015 to 2022 has reached more than 7500 children.