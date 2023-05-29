Palestinian intelligence officer killed during Israeli raid in Jenin

A Palestinian officer was killed and seven others injured during the Israeli army’s raid on the city of Jenin, news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 37-year-old Ashraf Mohammad Ameen Ibrahim died from gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach. He was an officer at the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence services.

Also Read Campaign for release of terminally ill Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqah launched

Soon after he was pronounced dead, a funeral procession was attended by hundreds of residents. Locals have also announced a one-day strike.

Ibrahimi was a former prisoner who spent 11 years in Israeli prisons. He was arrested in 2006 and released in 2012 before being arrested again in 2014 and released in 2019, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.

#عاجل



مصادر محلية: ارتقاء الشاب أشرف محمد الشيخ إبراهيم متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال في جنين صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/Vf1liYdVcj — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) May 29, 2023

#عاجل | حرب شوارع في جنين بين المقاومة وقوات الاحتلال وإلقاء عبوات ناسفة تجاه القوات التي اقتحمت المدينة. pic.twitter.com/NEeJmLQ73U — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2023

The city was raided from several locations and Israeli snipers surrounded the rooftops of Jenin Governmental Hospital. It is believed that they did not let any ambulance reach the wounded.

Several security incidents took place over the weekend following a relative lull after the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel launched attacks five days earlier in May.

Since the beginning of 2023, 158 ​​Palestinians including 26 children have died, according to Wafa.