Arab nations reject Trump’s call to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan

They said they reject any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st February 2025 7:26 pm IST
Displaced Palestinians walking home to northern Gaza
Families returning to northern Gaza under the ceasefire (Photo: AP)

Powerful Arab nations have rejected US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement on Saturday following a meeting of foreign ministers.

They said they reject any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The statement warned that such plans “threaten the region’s stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples”.

