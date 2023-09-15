Arabic-inspired HYBA restaurant launched at Novotel Hyderabad

The interior at HYBA is meticulously designed to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 6:23 pm IST
Arabic-inspired HYBA restaurant launched at Novotel Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Brings Arabia (HYBA), an Arabic–inspired restaurant was launched at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre on Friday.

The restaurant celebrates rich Arabic flavours and tastes, bringing the essence of the Middle Eastern culinary heritage to Hyderabad.

The choice of the cuisine largely relates to its blend of aromas, spices and tantalizing tastes. Spices from India add flavour to the dishes along with Middle Eastern spices like saffron, thyme, garlic and yoghurt.

Posing a range of seating options varying from cosy indoors, romantic outdoors & casual by the bar, this outlet is ideal for families, couples, friends and solo visitors alike.

Director of culinary at Novotel Hyderabad Convention, chef Kailash Gundupalli said, “HYBA is a culinary celebration of the Mediterranean’s finest flavours, where tradition and innovation unite to create a symphony of taste that transports our guests to the heart of the region.”

“HYBA isn’t just about the cuisine, it’s about the transformation we wish to bring to our gastronomy,” the chef added.

Overlooking the beautiful pool, the ambience at HYBA is meticulously designed to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort.

