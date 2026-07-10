Araghchi discusses region with foreign counterparts amid strikes

Iranian authorities said Thursday that the US overnight strikes killed 14 people and injured 78 others, and damaged a bridge and a railway.

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Iranian Foreign Minister during nuclear talks with US, seated in a formal setting.
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a meeting

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments with his Omani and Turkish counterparts as well as Pakistan’s army chief in separate phone calls following renewed US strikes on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

In phone calls with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi discussed the recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz and other issues of common concern, read a ministry statement.

They stressed the importance of pursuing diplomacy and maintaining contacts and coordination to address regional issues and prevent further escalation, the statement said.

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In the phone call with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Araghchi strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran, calling them flagrant violations of the UN Charter and the recently signed Iran-US peace memorandum of understanding (MoU), read another ministry statement.

Araghchi warned against any “adventurism” by the US military, reaffirming Iran’s determination to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security, it said.

The United States said its forces carried out strikes on multiple targets inside Iran on Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9, in response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the operation was intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

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Iranian authorities said Thursday that the US overnight strikes killed 14 people and injured 78 others, and damaged a bridge and a railway.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and the army said they launched missile and drone strikes on US military bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan.

The latest escalation came as Iran and the United States are engaged in a 60-day negotiating process under the MoU aimed at reaching a final agreement.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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