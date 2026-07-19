Araghchi says Iran faced bombing threat during US talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran conducted negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff while facing the constant threat of being bombed, claiming Iran held talks with Washington under military pressure as the conflict between the two countries continued to escalate.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Sunday, July 19, Araghchi said, “I asked Witkoff (during negotiations), have you ever been in a meeting where there was a chance of being bombed at any moment?” He did not specify when the negotiations took place.

Araghchi said Iran would not be intimidated, adding, “Iran is not Venezuela, where you take one person and everyone else gets scared and backs down.”

'I asked Witkoff, have you ever been in a meeting where there was a chance of being BOMBED at any moment?'



Araghchi adds Iran wasn’t scared by US threats:



'This isn’t Venezuela where you take 1 person and everyone else gets scared and backs down' https://t.co/f8tvFK1SN4 pic.twitter.com/Selj3ZY1a0 — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) July 19, 2026

He also accused the United States and Israel of making “two miscalculations”, saying, “They started the war… they didn’t account for the resistance.”

Referring to Israel’s military campaign, he added, “The Zionist regime thought that with a short attack, they could destroy everything. When that didn’t happen… they were forced to stop the war.”

Araghchi’s remarks came as the conflict on Sunday, widened after an Iranian attack on a US military base in Jordan killed two American service members, triggering fresh US strikes on Iran and a new wave of retaliatory attacks across the region.

Also Read Iran says two vessels hit by ‘accidents’ in Strait of Hormuz

US launches fresh strikes after Jordan attack

The US military carried out new airstrikes on Iranian targets after an attack on a military base in Jordan killed two American service members, left one missing and injured four others.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was intended to further reduce Iran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US figures, 16 service members have been killed and more than 430 wounded since the conflict began on February 28.

Iranian authorities said the latest US strikes killed at least 50 people and wounded 517 others.

Iran claims attacks on US bases in Kuwait

Iran said it launched drone attacks against two US military installations in Kuwait, identifying Camp Udairi and Ali Al Salem Air Base as targets.

The Iranian military claimed the attacks struck an ammunition depot as well as Patriot radar and air surveillance systems.

Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed they activated air defence systems after detecting aerial threats, while air raid sirens sounded in both countries.

Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles

Jordan’s Armed Forces said air defence units intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles, while a fourth landed in an unpopulated area.

Military officials said there were no casualties or material damage, adding that specialist teams had secured the impact site.

Separately, the Israeli military said it detected missiles launched towards the Jordanian city of Aqaba and warned of possible debris falling inside Israeli territory.

Video shows blaze at Kuwait power station

📹 گزارش‌های غیررسمی حاکی از آن است که یک فروند پهپاد به محوطه نیروگاه اصلی برق کویت اصابت کرده است pic.twitter.com/dtwS98SM3Z — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 19, 2026

Trump calls for Iran sanctions

US President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to include Iran in sanctions legislation currently focused on Russia.

He made the appeal in a brief post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s post calls for Iran sanctions.

Tom Cotton backs further military action

Republican Senator Tom Cotton supported additional military action against Iran following the attack that killed the two US service members.

In a post on X, Cotton said President Trump was right to “unleash hell” on those responsible.

President Trump is right—Iran, as well as Russia, must pay more for their attacks on the civilized world.



Tomorrow, I’ll introduce legislation that permanently extends the Iran Sanctions Act. pic.twitter.com/Hlw3HumFSf — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 19, 2026

Kuwait condemns Iranian attack

Kuwait’s foreign ministry condemned what it said was another Iranian attack targeting a power generation and water desalination station, describing the strike as a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry said Iran bears “full legal and moral responsibility” for the attack and its consequences, adding that Kuwait reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, territory and vital infrastructure.

Israel warns of stronger response

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would respond forcefully to any future Iranian missile attack.

He said the country remained prepared for both defensive and offensive military operations if required.

IAEA reviews reports of Darkhovin strike

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was examining reports that the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran had been attacked.

The agency said the site contained no nuclear material during its most recent inspection and that there was no indication of any radiological risk.

The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA.



While the reported… pic.twitter.com/Tdi5QxWcCE — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) July 19, 2026

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization condemned the reported strike, describing it as an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility protected under international safeguards.

Iran reports missile strike near Abadan

Iranian officials said missiles struck an area on the outskirts of Abadan in Khuzestan province.

Provincial authorities said the attack caused no casualties and that further details would be released after investigations.

Also Read Iran hits Kuwait energy facility for second time in two days

Iran says it shot down US-made drone

Iran’s military said its air defence systems had shot down a US-made Lucas drone.

State news agency IRNA published photographs that it said showed the damaged aircraft.

US LUCAS drone SHOT DOWN over southern Iran — IRIB



$35K clone of Iranian Shahed kamikaze UAV https://t.co/VXD2Tspi6Z pic.twitter.com/O63zIkOzSF — RT (@RT_com) July 19, 2026

Jordan summons Iranian diplomat

Jordan summoned the Charge d’Affaires of Iran’s embassy in Amman to protest Iranian attacks on its territory, demanding an immediate halt to the strikes and what it described as inflammatory statements by Iranian officials. The kingdom also reaffirmed its condemnation of the attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states

Israeli shelling reported in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Israeli artillery shelling and a sound bomb attack in several towns in the country’s south, including Haris, Shamaa, Majdal Zoun and Byout al-Siyad.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 4,328 people had been killed and 12,229 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Rubio meets Lebanese president

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss implementation of the US-brokered agreement signed on June 26 aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the US State Department, Rubio also praised the Lebanese government’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (left) meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Photo: X

CENTCOM shares fighter jet operations

US Central Command released footage showing US Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter jets preparing for take-off aboard USS Boxer while operating in the Arabian Sea.

Sailors prepare U.S. Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter jets for takeoff aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) while transiting the Arabian Sea. Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group / 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. pic.twitter.com/hyNJILD17i — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

Strait of Hormuz remains at centre of conflict

Military operations continue to focus on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes through which around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies normally pass.

With both sides continuing to exchange strikes and diplomatic efforts showing little progress, concerns remain high over the risk of a broader regional conflict.