Aramco reports 2025 profit of USD 104 billion, down from 2024

Aramco had reported profits of USD 110 billion in 2024.

Published: 10th March 2026 2:55 pm IST
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco reported 2025 profits of USD 104 billion, down from the year before as the Iran war has seen its fields and facilities targeted.

Aramco released its annual results Tuesday, March 10. It planned to brief investors later in the day as the war that began Feb. 28 has seen Iranian drones and missiles target its facilities.

Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., reported profits of USD 110 billion in 2024.

Aramco said its 2025 revenues were USD 445 billion, down from USD 480 billion in 2024.

