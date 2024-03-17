Arbaaz Khan’s marriage leaves sisters Arpita and Alvira upset?

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan, a beloved actor in the Hindi film industry, has always impressed us with his acting talent. Beyond his professional life, Arbaaz’s personal life has also been a topic of discussion. His decision to marry the makeup artist Sshura Khan raised eyebrows and stirred gossip within the Khan family.

Arbaaz and Sshura’s Intimate Wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura’s wedding was a close-knit affair attended by friends and family members. However, behind the scenes, there were whispers of discontent. According to recent reports, Arbaaz Khan’s family members were not entirely pleased with his marriage to Sshura. Specifically, the Khan sisters, Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, were never fond of Sshura.

Sshura Khan is allegedly a divorcee with an eight-year-old child from her previous marriage to an interior designer. This information was kept hidden from the entire Khan family. When Arpita and Alvira discovered the truth, they were upset with Sshura. Her demanding nature and the strained relationship with her ex-husband added to their concerns.

Salman’s Advice

Salman Khan, Arbaaz’s brother, reportedly asked him to think twice about marrying Sshura. While Arbaaz stuck to his decision, the Khan-daan eventually made peace with it. Arbaaz clarified that his family had no issue with his wedding,

“My family obviously has no issue and they are completely in approval of my marriage. This news is very upsetting… The source has no connection with the family.”

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he has a son named Arhaan. Their 19-year marriage ended due to undisclosed reasons. Arbaaz later found love with Giorgia Andriani, with whom he was in a relationship for five years before their breakup. On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in a private ceremony.