Arbaaz wishes wife Shura: 'Saying 'Qubool Hai' to you were...'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has shared a romantic birthday wish for his newly wedded wife Shura on Thursday.

Arbaaz took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph with a caption that read: “Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very, very old.”

“When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Arbaaz added: “You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness.”

Before concluding, he shared: “Every day I’m reminded that saying ‘Qubool Hai’ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

In the comments section, Shura Khan wrote: “Arbaazzzzzzz” along with heart emojis.

It was in December when Arbaaz married Shura. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, they got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.